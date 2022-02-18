The legacy of Rush Limbaugh one year after his death

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It doesn’t seem possible that we’ve weathered an entire year since that bleak day last Feb. 17 when at 12:06 p.m. Eastern the inevitable-yet-shocking announcement was broadcast to the world: Rush Limbaugh had passed away.

The radio titan, having lived his threescore-and-10 to the absolute fullest, returned his borrowed talent to God.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, about Limbaugh’s legacy.