The legacy of Top Gun with icon and author Dan Pedersen

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Godfather of Top Gun, icon and author, Dan Pedersen, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss Top Gun’s legacy.

Pedersen has been credited for being the leading force in the creation of the U.S. Navy Top Gun program.

He joined the Navy in 1953 as an enlisted mechanic and eventually became a top Navy pilot.

The U.S. Navy’s fighter weapons schools was established on March 3, 1969.