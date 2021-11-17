The Liberty Station Ice Rink is opening and all the proceeds will go to the Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, KUSI’s Allie Wagner went to the Liberty Station ice rink that is brought to you by Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, Sentre and the NTC Foundation. The beloved outdoor Ice Rink begins Thursday, Nov. 18, and closes Jan. 9, 2022. Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning Nov. 15 and all of the proceeds will benefit the Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s.