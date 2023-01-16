The Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, the nation honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born on January, 15, 1929. Sunday would have been his 94th birthday.

Now retired KUSI personality honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in one of his World of Wonder pieces.

Monday on Good Morning San Diego, the President of Young Black & ‘N Business, Roosevelt Williams III, discussed and honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (below).

Later Monday, California’s Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber, joined KUSI News before going to the All People’s Breakfast. Dr. Weber said the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encompasses influential decisions, monumental actions and steadfast progressions of humanitarian rights that reach far beyond the civil rights movement.

During the final hour of Good Morning San Diego, President-elect of the San Diego Rotary Club, Michael Brunker, discussed the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.