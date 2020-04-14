The Lincoln Club calls on local leaders to establish a task force to find ways to safely re-open San Diego’s economy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lincoln Club of San Diego County, a pro-business civic association representing over 300 local businesses, is calling on the Mayor of San Diego and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors to establish a task force to advise regional leaders on best practices for re-opening San Diego’s economy as soon as it’s safe and responsible to do so.

Industries and associations recommended by the Lincoln Club for this task force include business organizations like the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, the San Diego Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, the San Diego County Chapter of the California Restaurant Association, and other associations representing San Diego’s distressed economy.

The Lincoln Club is asking Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Chairman Greg Cox to assemble a task force because of the devastating impact that the coronavirus and sheltering-in-place are wreaking on our local economy; as it is across the state and nation. The Lincoln Club recommends that the task force convene by Wednesday, April 22 and issue initial recommendations for a safe reintroduction by Friday, May 1.

Perry Dealy, Chairman for the Lincoln Club, states, “It’s critically important to plan now, while we are still sheltering in place and social distancing, for the time when we are able to get San Diego back to work. It’s unclear when that will be and if it will be in phases, depending on guidance from the State of California and federal government. What is clear is that our city and county government will benefit greatly from input by local business owners and industry leaders as we prepare to reopen the economy.”

​The Lincoln Club is a non-partisan pro-business political action committee made up of over 300 San Diego business owners and engaged citizens. Our vision is one of a county where taxes are low, government is efficient and accountable, children receive a world-class education, regulations are reasonable, and business is encouraged.

