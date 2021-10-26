The Lincoln Club of San Diego County names first Latino Executive Director





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new leader has taken up post at the Lincoln Club of San Diego County, who has already made history as the first Latino Executive Director.

Victor Lopez, Executive Director of the Lincoln Club of San Diego County, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his post and the club.

The Lincoln Club is a pro-business PAC with their strongest mission being to get politicians into office who will be the most supportive of businesses.

Lopez described focusing on reaching out to all different areas and neighborhoods of San Diego County as well as recruiting more diverse and youthful members.