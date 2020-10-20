The Lincoln Club of San Diego County shares pro-business 2020 voter guide

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lincoln Club of San Diego released its list of endorsed candidates for the November 3rd election.

Lincoln Club of San Diego county president Brian Pepin joined Good Morning San Diego to give a breakdown of the Lincoln Club’s voter guide.

The Lincoln Club of San Diego County is a bi-partisan group of pro-business San Diegans working to elect candidates who will support the business community.

The candidates, props, and measures they have endorsed are all the best ones to make San Diego a great place to do business.

The Lincoln Club of San Diego County’s Endorsed Candidates for November 3rd, 2020

Endorsement list available in PDF format.

United States Representative:

Hon. Brian Maryott, Candidate, 49th District

Hon. Darrell Issa, Candidate, 50th District

Jim DeBello, Candidate, 52nd District

State of California:

Hon. Randy Voepel, Incumbent, California State Assembly 71st District

Hon. Marie Waldron, Incumbent, California State Assembly 75th District

Melanie Burkholder, Candidate, California State Assembly 76 District

June Cutter, Candidate, California State Assembly 77th District

County of San Diego:

Mayor Steve Vaus, Candidate, Supervisor District 2

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, Incumbent, Supervisor District 3

Superior Court Judge – Office # 30:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Starita, Candidate, Superior Court Judge

City of Carlsbad:

Hon. Keith Blackburn, Incumbent, Council District 2

Phil Urbina, Candidate, Council District 4

City of Chula Vista:

Hon. Mike Diaz, Incumbent, Council District 4

City of Coronado:

Hon. Richard Bailey, Incumbent, Mayor of Coronado

City of Del Mar:

Dan Quirk, Candidate, Del Mar City Council

City of El Cajon:

Michelle Metschel, Candidate, Council District 2

Hon. Steve Goble, Incumbent, Council District 3

Phil Ortiz, Appointed Councilmember, Council District 4

City of Escondido:

Joe Garcia, Candidate, Council District 3

Hon. Mike Morasco, Incumbent, Council District 4

City of La Mesa:

Hon. Kristine Alessio, Incumbent, La Mesa City Council

Laura Lothian, Candidate, La Mesa City Council

City of Lemon Grove:

Hon. Jerry Jones, Candidate, Lemon Grove Mayor

City of National City:

Ditas Delossantos Yamane, Candidate, National City – City Council

City of Oceanside:

Hon. Chris Rodriguez, Candidate, Mayor of Oceanside

Ryan Keim, Appointed Councilmember, Council District 3

Peter Weiss, Appointed Mayor, Council District 4

City of Poway:

Hon. Barry Leonard, Incumbent, Council District 2

Hon. Caylin Frank, Incumbent, Council District 4

City of San Diego:

Joe Leventhal, Candidate, Council District 5

Noli Zosa, Candidate, Council District 7

City of San Marcos:

Hon. Sharon Jenkins, Incumbent, Council District 3

Ed Musgrove, Candidate, Council District 4

City of Santee:

Hon. John Minto, Incumbent, Mayor of Santee

Hon. Laura Koval, Incumbent, Council District 3

Dustin Trotter, Candidate, Council District 4

City of Vista:

Hon. Joe Green, Incumbent, Council District 2

Hon. Amanda Rigby, Incumbent, Council District 3

County Board of Education:

Hon. Mark Powell, Incumbent, District 1

Alpine Union School Board:

Hon. Travis Lyon, Incumbent, Alpine Union School Board

Carlsbad Unified School District:

Hon. Ray Pearson, Incumbent, Carlsbad Unified School District, Trustee Area 3

Coronado Unified School District:

Stacy Keszei, Candidate, Coronado Unified School District

Kenneth Michael Canada, Candidate, Coronado Unified School District

Grossmont – Cuyamaca Community College District:

Hon. Jordan Gascon, Candidate, Cuyamaca Community College District, Trustee Seat 4

Oceanside Unified School District:

Hon. Eleanor Evans, Incumbent, Oceanside Unified School District, Trustee Area 2

Poway Unified School District:

Tim Dougherty, Candidate, Poway Unified School District, Trustee Area A

San Dieguito Union High School District:

Michael Allman, Candidate, San Dieguito Union High School District, Trustee Area 4

San Marcos Unified School District:

Hon. Victor Graham, Incumbent, San Marcos Unified School District, Trustee Area D

San Pasqual Union School District:

Hon. Tim Spivey, Incumbent, San Pasqual Union School District

Vista Unified School District:

John Murphy, Candidate, Vista Unified School District, Trustee Area 5

Padre Dam Municipal Water District:

James Sly, Candidate, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, Division 2

Olivenhain Municipal Water District:

Kristie Bruce-Lane, Candidate, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, District 4

Otay Water District:

Hon. Mark Robak, Incumbent, Otay Water District, Division 5

Alpine Community Planning Group:

Hon. Travis Lyon, Incumbent, Alpine Community Planning Group

Valley Center Community Planning Group:

Hon. Delores Chavez-Harmes, Incumbent, Valley Center Community Planning Group

Statewide Propositions:

No on Prop 15

No on Prop 16

No on Prop 18

No on Prop 19

Yes on Prop 20

No on Prop 21

Yes on Prop 22

Local Measures:

No on A

Yes on C

Yes on D

Yes on E

Yes on L

No on N

Yes on P

No on Q

Yes on R

Yes on AA

Categories: California News, Good Morning San Diego, In Studio Guests, Local San Diego News
Tags: ,