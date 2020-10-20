The Lincoln Club of San Diego County shares pro-business 2020 voter guide





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lincoln Club of San Diego released its list of endorsed candidates for the November 3rd election.

Lincoln Club of San Diego county president Brian Pepin joined Good Morning San Diego to give a breakdown of the Lincoln Club’s voter guide.

The Lincoln Club of San Diego County is a bi-partisan group of pro-business San Diegans working to elect candidates who will support the business community.

The candidates, props, and measures they have endorsed are all the best ones to make San Diego a great place to do business.

The Lincoln Club of San Diego County’s Endorsed Candidates for November 3rd, 2020 Endorsement list available in PDF format. United States Representative: Hon. Brian Maryott, Candidate, 49th District Hon. Darrell Issa, Candidate, 50th District Jim DeBello, Candidate, 52nd District State of California: Hon. Randy Voepel, Incumbent, California State Assembly 71st District Hon. Marie Waldron, Incumbent, California State Assembly 75th District Melanie Burkholder, Candidate, California State Assembly 76 District June Cutter, Candidate, California State Assembly 77th District County of San Diego: Mayor Steve Vaus, Candidate, Supervisor District 2 Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, Incumbent, Supervisor District 3 Superior Court Judge – Office # 30: Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Starita, Candidate, Superior Court Judge City of Carlsbad: Hon. Keith Blackburn, Incumbent, Council District 2 Phil Urbina, Candidate, Council District 4 City of Chula Vista: Hon. Mike Diaz, Incumbent, Council District 4 City of Coronado: Hon. Richard Bailey, Incumbent, Mayor of Coronado City of Del Mar: Dan Quirk, Candidate, Del Mar City Council City of El Cajon: Michelle Metschel, Candidate, Council District 2 Hon. Steve Goble, Incumbent, Council District 3 Phil Ortiz, Appointed Councilmember, Council District 4 City of Escondido: Joe Garcia, Candidate, Council District 3 Hon. Mike Morasco, Incumbent, Council District 4 City of La Mesa: Hon. Kristine Alessio, Incumbent, La Mesa City Council Laura Lothian, Candidate, La Mesa City Council City of Lemon Grove: Hon. Jerry Jones, Candidate, Lemon Grove Mayor City of National City: Ditas Delossantos Yamane, Candidate, National City – City Council City of Oceanside: Hon. Chris Rodriguez, Candidate, Mayor of Oceanside Ryan Keim, Appointed Councilmember, Council District 3 Peter Weiss, Appointed Mayor, Council District 4 City of Poway: Hon. Barry Leonard, Incumbent, Council District 2 Hon. Caylin Frank, Incumbent, Council District 4 City of San Diego: Joe Leventhal, Candidate, Council District 5 Noli Zosa, Candidate, Council District 7 City of San Marcos: Hon. Sharon Jenkins, Incumbent, Council District 3 Ed Musgrove, Candidate, Council District 4 City of Santee: Hon. John Minto, Incumbent, Mayor of Santee Hon. Laura Koval, Incumbent, Council District 3 Dustin Trotter, Candidate, Council District 4 City of Vista: Hon. Joe Green, Incumbent, Council District 2 Hon. Amanda Rigby, Incumbent, Council District 3 County Board of Education: Hon. Mark Powell, Incumbent, District 1 Alpine Union School Board: Hon. Travis Lyon, Incumbent, Alpine Union School Board Carlsbad Unified School District: Hon. Ray Pearson, Incumbent, Carlsbad Unified School District, Trustee Area 3 Coronado Unified School District: Stacy Keszei, Candidate, Coronado Unified School District Kenneth Michael Canada, Candidate, Coronado Unified School District Grossmont – Cuyamaca Community College District: Hon. Jordan Gascon, Candidate, Cuyamaca Community College District, Trustee Seat 4 Oceanside Unified School District: Hon. Eleanor Evans, Incumbent, Oceanside Unified School District, Trustee Area 2 Poway Unified School District: Tim Dougherty, Candidate, Poway Unified School District, Trustee Area A San Dieguito Union High School District: Michael Allman, Candidate, San Dieguito Union High School District, Trustee Area 4 San Marcos Unified School District: Hon. Victor Graham, Incumbent, San Marcos Unified School District, Trustee Area D San Pasqual Union School District: Hon. Tim Spivey, Incumbent, San Pasqual Union School District Vista Unified School District: John Murphy, Candidate, Vista Unified School District, Trustee Area 5 Padre Dam Municipal Water District: James Sly, Candidate, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, Division 2 Olivenhain Municipal Water District: Kristie Bruce-Lane, Candidate, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, District 4 Otay Water District: Hon. Mark Robak, Incumbent, Otay Water District, Division 5 Alpine Community Planning Group: Hon. Travis Lyon, Incumbent, Alpine Community Planning Group Valley Center Community Planning Group: Hon. Delores Chavez-Harmes, Incumbent, Valley Center Community Planning Group Statewide Propositions: No on Prop 15 No on Prop 16 No on Prop 18 No on Prop 19 Yes on Prop 20 No on Prop 21 Yes on Prop 22 Local Measures: No on A Yes on C Yes on D Yes on E Yes on L No on N Yes on P No on Q Yes on R Yes on AA