The Lincoln Club of San Diego County shares pro-business 2020 voter guide
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lincoln Club of San Diego released its list of endorsed candidates for the November 3rd election.
Lincoln Club of San Diego county president Brian Pepin joined Good Morning San Diego to give a breakdown of the Lincoln Club’s voter guide.
The Lincoln Club of San Diego County is a bi-partisan group of pro-business San Diegans working to elect candidates who will support the business community.
The candidates, props, and measures they have endorsed are all the best ones to make San Diego a great place to do business.
The Lincoln Club of San Diego County’s Endorsed Candidates for November 3rd, 2020
Endorsement list available in PDF format.
United States Representative:
Hon. Brian Maryott, Candidate, 49th District
Hon. Darrell Issa, Candidate, 50th District
Jim DeBello, Candidate, 52nd District
State of California:
Hon. Randy Voepel, Incumbent, California State Assembly 71st District
Hon. Marie Waldron, Incumbent, California State Assembly 75th District
Melanie Burkholder, Candidate, California State Assembly 76 District
June Cutter, Candidate, California State Assembly 77th District
County of San Diego:
Mayor Steve Vaus, Candidate, Supervisor District 2
Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, Incumbent, Supervisor District 3
Superior Court Judge – Office # 30:
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Starita, Candidate, Superior Court Judge
City of Carlsbad:
Hon. Keith Blackburn, Incumbent, Council District 2
Phil Urbina, Candidate, Council District 4
City of Chula Vista:
Hon. Mike Diaz, Incumbent, Council District 4
City of Coronado:
Hon. Richard Bailey, Incumbent, Mayor of Coronado
City of Del Mar:
Dan Quirk, Candidate, Del Mar City Council
City of El Cajon:
Michelle Metschel, Candidate, Council District 2
Hon. Steve Goble, Incumbent, Council District 3
Phil Ortiz, Appointed Councilmember, Council District 4
City of Escondido:
Joe Garcia, Candidate, Council District 3
Hon. Mike Morasco, Incumbent, Council District 4
City of La Mesa:
Hon. Kristine Alessio, Incumbent, La Mesa City Council
Laura Lothian, Candidate, La Mesa City Council
City of Lemon Grove:
Hon. Jerry Jones, Candidate, Lemon Grove Mayor
City of National City:
Ditas Delossantos Yamane, Candidate, National City – City Council
City of Oceanside:
Hon. Chris Rodriguez, Candidate, Mayor of Oceanside
Ryan Keim, Appointed Councilmember, Council District 3
Peter Weiss, Appointed Mayor, Council District 4
City of Poway:
Hon. Barry Leonard, Incumbent, Council District 2
Hon. Caylin Frank, Incumbent, Council District 4
City of San Diego:
Joe Leventhal, Candidate, Council District 5
Noli Zosa, Candidate, Council District 7
City of San Marcos:
Hon. Sharon Jenkins, Incumbent, Council District 3
Ed Musgrove, Candidate, Council District 4
City of Santee:
Hon. John Minto, Incumbent, Mayor of Santee
Hon. Laura Koval, Incumbent, Council District 3
Dustin Trotter, Candidate, Council District 4
City of Vista:
Hon. Joe Green, Incumbent, Council District 2
Hon. Amanda Rigby, Incumbent, Council District 3
County Board of Education:
Hon. Mark Powell, Incumbent, District 1
Alpine Union School Board:
Hon. Travis Lyon, Incumbent, Alpine Union School Board
Carlsbad Unified School District:
Hon. Ray Pearson, Incumbent, Carlsbad Unified School District, Trustee Area 3
Coronado Unified School District:
Stacy Keszei, Candidate, Coronado Unified School District
Kenneth Michael Canada, Candidate, Coronado Unified School District
Grossmont – Cuyamaca Community College District:
Hon. Jordan Gascon, Candidate, Cuyamaca Community College District, Trustee Seat 4
Oceanside Unified School District:
Hon. Eleanor Evans, Incumbent, Oceanside Unified School District, Trustee Area 2
Poway Unified School District:
Tim Dougherty, Candidate, Poway Unified School District, Trustee Area A
San Dieguito Union High School District:
Michael Allman, Candidate, San Dieguito Union High School District, Trustee Area 4
San Marcos Unified School District:
Hon. Victor Graham, Incumbent, San Marcos Unified School District, Trustee Area D
San Pasqual Union School District:
Hon. Tim Spivey, Incumbent, San Pasqual Union School District
Vista Unified School District:
John Murphy, Candidate, Vista Unified School District, Trustee Area 5
Padre Dam Municipal Water District:
James Sly, Candidate, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, Division 2
Olivenhain Municipal Water District:
Kristie Bruce-Lane, Candidate, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, District 4
Otay Water District:
Hon. Mark Robak, Incumbent, Otay Water District, Division 5
Alpine Community Planning Group:
Hon. Travis Lyon, Incumbent, Alpine Community Planning Group
Valley Center Community Planning Group:
Hon. Delores Chavez-Harmes, Incumbent, Valley Center Community Planning Group
Statewide Propositions:
No on Prop 15
No on Prop 16
No on Prop 18
No on Prop 19
Yes on Prop 20
No on Prop 21
Yes on Prop 22
Local Measures:
No on A
Yes on C
Yes on D
Yes on E
Yes on L
No on N
Yes on P
No on Q
Yes on R
Yes on AA