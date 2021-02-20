The lion dances on: 39th San Diego Chinese New Year Fair goes online amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Chinese New Year Fair will be celebrated by streaming the online event through their website and social media from Feb. 20-21, and is presented by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association San Diego.

Viewers may stream the event from noon to 1 p.m. PST, both days here: www.sdcny.org

The fair is typically celebrated street fair style in downtown San Diego at 3rd Avenue and J Street, in the heart of the Asian Pacific Historic District.

The zodiac of 2021 is the Year of the Ox, which is said to bring calmness.

Kathleen Dang, CCBA Board Secretary, joined KUSI to discuss details of this event.

Highlight videos of past events are hosted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGd38IJwotQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zd-SwtG0q28