The Lion King Jr. is coming to the stage at the Rock Church

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rock Academy at the Rock Church has put together a production of the Lion King Jr. which will feature free performances later this week.

Performances start on Mar. 31st and are free to the public. All the songs are from the Broadway Musical, but the people will recognize the songs from the movie.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the Rock Church checking things out.