The little city that could: The pandemic’s impact on Lemon Grove





LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – When the pandemic started, Lemon Grove was plagued by not only COVID-19, but significant cuts in services.

Nevertheless, the small city persevered and found their city sales tax revenue rose by 25.4% from July to September 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Mayor of Lemon Grove Racquel Vasquez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego for updates on her city.