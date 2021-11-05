The Log Off Movement is nonprofit dedicated to rethinking social media by teens for teens





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The international teen-led organization, the Log Off Movement, recently released a new curriculum to help students learn about the different risks and benefits of using social media.

The free curriculum, available to all schools and youth groups, discusses topics such as privacy, misinformation, and digital wellness. The curriculum creators hope that this curriculum can help children and adolescents learn about the negative aspects of social media and discover ways to balance their own digital use, so that it promotes authentic human connection.

The Movement has over 70 teens from over 12 countries working to accomplish their mission. This is just another one of their many initiatives, including a blog, digital detox challenge, and conversation guides for students.

CEO Celine Bernhardt-Lanier joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of teaching others the risks of social media.

For more information visit: www.logoffmovement.org