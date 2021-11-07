‘The Log Off Movement’ seeks to create a healthy use of social media

BARCELONA, SPAIN (KUSI) – A group of young people have created a new nonprofit aimed at rethinking social media.

They are calling it “The Log Off Movement” and it’s dedicated to creating a healthy use of social media.

The teens have even created a school curriculum to combat social media addiction.

The movement includes a podcast, blog and school curriculum.

Celine Bernhardt-Lanier, CEO of The Log Off Movement, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the movement.