‘The Log Off Movement’ seeks to create a healthy use of social media
BARCELONA, SPAIN (KUSI) – A group of young people have created a new nonprofit aimed at rethinking social media.
They are calling it “The Log Off Movement” and it’s dedicated to creating a healthy use of social media.
The teens have even created a school curriculum to combat social media addiction.
The movement includes a podcast, blog and school curriculum.
Celine Bernhardt-Lanier, CEO of The Log Off Movement, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the movement.