‘The Longest Day’ is a create-your-own fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Californian’s to participate in a fundraising event called “The Longest Day”.

June 21, is the summer solstice or the day with the most light and thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice.

Participants can use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Douglas Friedman with the Alzheimer’s Association joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about “The Longest Day”.