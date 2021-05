The LOT at Liberty Station reopens after being shut down since December

The LOT at Liberty Station is reopen to the public after being closed since December. The luxury cinema has revamped their menu and is still offering all the same great services as before. They do have resuced capacity at 50% inside the theaters and are now utilizing a QR code for menus. Their resturant and bar area is now open as well.

The @THE_LOT_ @Liberty_Station is reopening today. I got @PPRPapaPig seat reserved now. They recommend you buy your tickets online as they are at 50% capacity @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/mSs4C6Cxb1 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) May 21, 2021