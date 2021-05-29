The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship begins today from Fox Raceway in Pala

PALA RESERVATION (KUSI) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, a prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, will begin on May 29 in Fox Raceway in Pala.

At 7 a.m., gates will open for fans and track activity begins at 8 a.m.

The opening ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. and official races begin at 1 p.m.

The event will feature fast riders from all over the world and marks the first time that Fox Raceway has hosted the season opening event.

Brandon Short, Pro Motocross Media Manager from Pala Indian Reservation, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego, to discuss the event.

Short stressed how great of a deal the event is, starting at $55 admission for adults and $35 admission for kids.

Keep in mind, the pits will be closed to the public following COVID mitigation restrictions, but fans are still welcome to visit the sponsorship vendor area and be able to retrieve autographed posters from racers.