The Lucky Duck Foundation calls on city leaders to take action to combat homelessness





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation and Tuesday Group are urging city leaders to take action to add shelter beds to help San Diego’s homeless communities before the temperature lowers in the coming winter months.

In September, the foundation announced they would deploy more than $2.4 million throughout San Diego County to alleviate homelessness.

Drew Moser, Executive Director at the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the foundation is planning.