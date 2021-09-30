The Lucky Duck Foundation invests $2.4 million in homeless aid

KEARNY MESA (KUSI)- The Lucky Duck Foundation announced it is investing more than $2.4 million to alleviate the suffering of homelessness.

The Lucky Duck Foundation is a non-profit that funds, activates and leads high-impact homeless initiatives including shelters, employment, job training programs and research. In addition, the non-profit distributes two meals per day to 1,000 homeless people across San Diego. They have distributed more than 875K meals to date (among several other difference-making programs). With the new funding, $1 million will be used to add more than 200 shelter beds in North County and South Bay in partnership with the San Diego Rescue Mission, and another $1 million will drive a region-wide employment and job training initiative.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Executive Director, Drew Moser about the different programs the Lucky Duck Foundation will fund.