The Lucky Duck Foundation on San Diego’s new homeless enforcement plans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis is out-of-control, and Mayor Todd Gloria’s office has taken notice.

Months after San Diego icon Bill Walton called on Gloria to resign for his failure to address the crisis, Gloria is now supporting banning criminal encampments in the city.

The Lucky Duck Foundation has been attempting to work with Gloria to help, but he has not been fond of the idea.

Drew Moser, from the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the current state of the homeless crisis and the city’s new plans to fix it.