The Lucky Duck Foundation partners with the county to build a large tent for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local nonprofit, The Lucky Duck Foundation, is working with the county to build a large tent to serve as a “bridge shelter” for homeless San Diegans in the Midway District.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Drew Moser with The Lucky Duck Foundation, about them partnering with the county to help the homeless.