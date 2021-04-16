The Marine Room in La Jolla has officially reopened

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – After being closed for nearly a year, The Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla officially reopened their doors Thursday night.

Chef Bernard Guillas told KUSI’s Allie Wagner that it was a great feeling to see his employees back at work, and customers once again enjoying themselves at the restaurant.

Guillas explained some of the hardships people in the restaurant industry have gone through over the last year, especially here in California, and says he is looking forward to treating customers on a daily basis again.

Chef Bernard Guillas even shared some insight on some possible changes to their menu!