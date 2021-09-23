The Marine Room introduces a new Executive Chef Mike Minor

For the first time in decades, La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club and the Marine Room welcomes a new executive chef – Mike Minor.

Minor has an impressive resume, working with some of the biggest names in the industry – Wolgang Puck, Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger. His hard-working, sincere, and passionate demeanor have landed him multiple national television appearances, including Chopped and Cutthroat Kitchen.

Minor has wanted to live and work in San Diego for a long time. The food, culture and climate of the city reflects his style of cooking.

In his new role as executive chef, Mike will lead the culinary teams at the Marine Room, the Shores Restaurant, Club Dining and Catering events.