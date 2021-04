The Marine Room reopens to the public

After almost a year of being shut down due to the Coronavirus regulations the Marine Room was happy to welcome back customers. Long time Chef Bernard Guillas joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss getting back in the kitchen.

The La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club is also hosting a job fair on Tuesday, April 20th. They are looking to hire a variety of positions.

The @TheMarineRoom is back open!! So wonderful to see @chefbernard and his enthusiasm to be back providing memories for his guests! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/TedgBCa1hh — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) April 16, 2021