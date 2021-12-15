The ‘mask mandate’ is actually a memo entitled ‘Guidance for the use of Masks’ from the California Department of Health





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with attorney, Michael Curran, about all the madness surrounding this new “mask mandate” which turns out to be just a memo from the California Department of Health.

This new masking alleged order is NOT being issued by the Governor, it is only being issued in a memo by Tomas J. Aragon, M.D., the State Public Health Officer & Director of the California Department of Public Health, an unelected state bureaucrat directed by Newsom.

It is being touted by Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of Health for the state of California like it is a government order, but in fact it is a mere memo entitled “Guidance for the use of Masks.” The word “order” is not used anywhere in the memo, instead it claims it is a “requirement” without citing any particular authority.

More in the interview.

