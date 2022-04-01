The meaning and importance of Cesar Chavez Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today we celebrate the legacy of labor activist, Cesar Chavez.

Cesar Chavez Day was proclaimed a federal commemorative holiday by president Barack Obama in 2014.

Chavez founded the National Farm Workers Association and won important victories to raise pay and improve working conditions for farm workers in the late 1960s and 70’s.

Chavez died in 1993 and since then most schools along with City and County offices were closed today.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Liz Ramirez, CEO of the Chicano Federation, talked about the meaning and importance of Cesar Chavez Day.