The Million Dollar Challenge: 640 miles from San Francisco to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Million Dollar Challenge is a 7-day, 640 mile bike ride along the coast of California and this year is the 15th anniversary of this challenge.

Over 160 fundraising cyclists use their passion for cycling to raise funds for the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Twenty of those cyclists are challenged athletes themselves.

The Million Dollar Challenge runs from October 16th to the 22nd.

Bob Babbitt, co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, joined KUSI to talk more about this fundraising event.

More information about the Million Dollar Challenge and the Challenged Athletes Foundation can be found on their website, linked here.