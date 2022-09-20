The Miramar Air Show returns Sept. 23 – 25

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Miramar Air Show is returning to San Diego starting Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. and will go until Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Miramar Air Show is a staple of San Diego culture as a military city, and each year thousands flock to to the Marine Corps Air Station for the three-day event.

It is the largest military air show in the United States, total attendance adds up to nearly 700,000 over the years.

To talk about the details of the show, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by 2nd LT. Jacoby Hawkins, Deputy Director of Communication Strategy and Operations (COMMSTRAT) for MCAS Miramar.