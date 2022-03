The Monet to Matisse impressionist exhibit is now on display at the Museum of Art

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new art exhibit is open at the San Diego Museum of Art now! The Monet to Matisse: Impressionist Masterpieces from the Bemberg Foundation is up and on full display at Balboa Park.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the Museum of Art to preview the exhibit and get details on how you can visit.