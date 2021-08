The Morgan Leigh Band plays live at Good Morning San Diego





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Morgan Leigh Band graced KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with a performance of three songs, “Small Town,” “What Are You Doin’ Tonight?” and “Foolish.”

Their next show is on Sept. 30 at the Music Box in San Diego.

Their next single is released on Aug. 27, “Drink to That.”

Band members are Morgan Leigh on vocals, Paul Coughlin on guitar, Reuel Zavala on banjo, and Jarred Coleman on drums.