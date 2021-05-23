The Muscleman of Technology has your dads’ and grads’ gifts ready
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With graduation season already upon us and Father’s Day just around the river bend, you might be feeling stressed about finding a gift in time.
You’re in luck because Bruce Pechman, who goes by many names — the Muscleman of Technology, or Mr. Bicep — has some next level gift ideas.
Make someone’s day with these gifts:
- JBL “Personalized” Audio Bluetooth Speakers
- Fanatics Sports Apparel
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle with Type Cover & Stylus Pen
- Kensington Contour 2.0 Pro Laptop Backpack
- AT&T Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Phone
- Lumos MiPs Matrix Illuminated LED Bike Helmet