The Muscleman of Technology has your dads’ and grads’ gifts ready

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With graduation season already upon us and Father’s Day just around the river bend, you might be feeling stressed about finding a gift in time.

You’re in luck because Bruce Pechman, who goes by many names — the Muscleman of Technology, or Mr. Bicep — has some next level gift ideas.

Make someone’s day with these gifts:

