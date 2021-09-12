The Muscleman of Technology presents high-tech tips and tricks for watching football
KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Muscleman of Technology (who also goes by the civilian name, Bruce Pechman) joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with a plethora of high-tech goodies to enhance football-watching season.
Products demonstrated:
- TCL 55″ 4K Google TV (2021 5-Series)
Sold on Amazon.com or BestBuy.com (about $649) Model: 55S546
- Sling TV
www.Sling.com Only $10 for your first Month!
- Gryphon AX Secure Router with WiFi 6 Technology
www.GryphonConnect.com $279.00
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 – A Compact Phone that Unfolds
www.ATT.com Only $27.78 with AT&T Instalment Plan (MSRP $999)