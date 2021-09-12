The Muscleman of Technology presents high-tech tips and tricks for watching football

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Muscleman of Technology (who also goes by the civilian name, Bruce Pechman) joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with a plethora of high-tech goodies to enhance football-watching season.

Products demonstrated:

TCL 55″ 4K Google TV (2021 5-Series)

Sold on Amazon.com or BestBuy.com (about $649) Model: 55S546

Sold on Amazon.com or BestBuy.com (about $649) Model: 55S546 Sling TV

www.Sling.com Only $10 for your first Month!

www.Sling.com Only $10 for your first Month! Gryphon AX Secure Router with WiFi 6 Technology

www.GryphonConnect.com $279.00

www.GryphonConnect.com $279.00 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 – A Compact Phone that Unfolds

www.ATT.com Only $27.78 with AT&T Instalment Plan (MSRP $999)