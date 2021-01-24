The Muscleman of Technology shows off top CES products

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bruce Pechman attended the first ever “Virtual All-Digital CES 2021” show with some wild and crazy new products.

CES is always the proving ground for new innovations and products. The Muscleman of Technology showcased the trends and new products for consumers.

— Order of products being demonstrated —

Pocketalk Plus Voice Translator – Translates 82 Languages!

www.Pocketalk.com $329.00

Features automatic language detection, slow playback mode and the ability to practice pronunciation. Dependable Real Time Translator—translate sight and sound in the palm of your hand. Our translating device accesses our library of transcription and translation engines to select the best ones for your selected language. Break down language barriers instantly and accurately across 82 languages. With frequent software updates, the latest in technology is always at your fingertips. Camera & Image Translation: A camera that sees in every language. Read signs, menus and even handwritten text in a snap. The Pocketalk camera takes a photo and the large touchscreen displays translated text directly on top of the image. Currency Translation & Unit Conversion: Voice and text aren’t the only things to translate when traveling overseas. Quick and accurate currency translations are critical as well, and Pocketalk is a realtime currency translator. Converting length, weight, and temperature is also now a breeze.

Humanscale M8.1 Monitor Arm

www.HumanScale.com $459.99

KUSI SPECIAL: 20% off ALL products with the code WFH20

In today’s fast-paced agile work environments—and “Working From Home”, there’s no time for poor ergonomics or discomfort. M8.1, part of Humanscale’s revolutionary new monitor arm line, instantly improves the comfort, health and productivity of any workspace. Fully compatible with traditional desks and sit/stand workstations alike, M8.1 meets a variety of configuration needs for single monitors from 6 to 28 pounds or – with an optional crossbar support—dual monitors up to 12 pounds each. “Self-Lubricating Precision Bearings”, the M8.1 allows users to effortlessly adjust their monitor(s) to their optimal ergonomic position while also providing top-to-bottom cable management.

Featuring innovations like Humanscale’s patented Weight-Compensating Spring Technology and Smart Stop functionality, M8.1 enables the personalization and flexibility needed for today’s evolving workplaces. Its durable design also ensures the monitor arm won’t need to be replaced for many years and has a 10-year warranty! M8.1 is designed to keep desktops efficient and clutter-free now and in the future.

Element Electronics 32″ Roku HDTV

www.Target.com Super Deal Only $119.99

Stream what you love with the Element Roku TV. Access 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Get features like fast and easy cross-channel search and use the free Roku mobile app for voice controls, private listening, or as a handy remote. Plus, features like the Smart Guide and Live TV Pause can enhance your entertainment experience when watching broadcast TV with an HD Antenna.

Toniebox Starter Set— Designed for Children 3 Years+

www.Tonies.com $99.99 (choose from 6 colors of Toniebox)

tonies® is the original screen-free (no phone) audio entertainment system designed for children 3 years+. Designed for small hands and independent play, the system works with the combination of a Toniebox, a soft, shockproof, portable five-inch speaker cube with no screens, sharp corners/edges, complicated controls, etc., and Tonies, hand-painted figures containing stories, songs and more. A huge benefit is that the Toniebox and Tonies figures work on a closed ecosystem (NOT a hackable smart speaker) and utilizes RFID technology, not Bluetooth! Tonies’ robust & growing content library includes children’s songs, classic fairy tales and licensed content from Disney, Penguin Random House and Universal. You can even create your own content for your child like singing or a goodnight message with the included “Creative-Tonie” figure! Users can explore their own creativity with and record up to 90 minutes of custom content from anywhere using the my-tonies app.

“LUFT Duo”— Innovate Air Purifying Technology

www.LuftCube.com (IndieGoGo) $149.00

Enjoy fresh air anytime, anywhere!

LUFTQI new innovative photocatalytic purification technology is incorporated in the new The LUFT Cube…and it received a CES 2021 Innovation Award!

LUFT Cube is a portable and filterless air purifier, it destroys pollutants in life, such as molds, bacteria, odors, allergens, fungus, virus and toxic chemicals through patented photocatalysis nanotechnology. LUFT products are small in size, making them easy to transport and use in multiple locations such as offices, cars, and anywhere you want to breathe safe, filtered air. LUFT products’ filter-free design do not require filter replacements! LUFT Duo operates with SPP Nano technology, using a solid-state light that activates photocatalysis purification to decompose and destroy aero-allergens such as odors, pollutants, and toxic chemicals then converts these into water and carbon dioxide. Another clear benefit is that no ozone is produced in the process. LUFT Duo is powered by a USB type-C charger. Remember: it doesn’t require expensive filter replacements, and uses UVA LED and photocatalytic tech to zap dust, pollen, mold, and pathogens down to the molecule.

Comica Audio Traxshot – All-in-One Shotgun Mic for Smartphones & Cameras

www.Comica-Audio.com $179.00

The Comica Audio Traxshot is a “supercardioid” transformable on-camera/smartphone shotgun microphone, offered as a budget-friendly, all-in-one solution for capturing clear-sounding audio on DSLR and mirrorless cameras, as well as smartphones! The Traxshot features two separate mics that can be independently oriented to offer four pickup modes, each optimized to suit your various shooting scenarios and usage requirements.

Traxshot changes shape to switch modes as you need them, with multi-modes for mono, two-level stereo, and bi-directional for all cameras and smartphones. Traxshot is perfect for a variety of uses, such as podcasts, special events, music videos, and corporate video shooting; travel, concerts, and outdoor videos; voiceovers, influencer and micro-videos, TV/radio interviews, and vlogs, as well as professional shooting—all at a low cost.

SuperTank Pro Battery Charger by Zendure

www.Zendure.com $248.99

The best and most compact portable Power Bank you’ll ever need—a whopping almost 27,000mAh! The OLED display on SuperTank Pro gives you real-time information about your power usage and remaining charge. The SuperTank Pro is the first portable battery that features an advanced TI battery fuel gauge and 9-layers of protection…monitors a variety of internal metrics in real-time for safety, efficiency, and device protection. In addition SuperTank Pro is made of an aluminum alloy which protects the internal components! It’s also the first to make sure your SuperTank Pro is compatible with the latest devices through Upgradeable Firmware. With 100W USB-C Power Delivery output, SuperTank Pro can provide full speed charging for most of latest USB-C laptops, including MacBook Pro 16″.