The Muscleman of Technology: Small Gifts Ideas, Big Smiles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Muscleman of Technology, Bruce Pechman, will showcase some innovative stocking stuffers that will put a smile on anyone’s face! Get ready to see live demonstrations with The Muscleman of Technology as we showcase awesome gift ideas.

PEZ “Season Greetings Holiday Collection”

www.PEZ.com $1.99 ea.

Pez is the candy that’s as fun to collect as it is to eat! Check out their Holiday and Christmas collections that includes Santa, Gingerbread Man, Reindeer plus much more. Available in all your favorite television and movie characters, there’s a Pez dispenser for everyone! Pez are bite-sized candies that come in every flavor of the rainbow.

Online shopping site for Pez Collectors to buy Pez candy and dispensers, plus related items are for sale in the PEZ.com web store.

WORX Cordless Screwdriver w/ 12 Accessory Bits

www.WORX.com $39.99 Model: WX240L

This compact screwdriver is perfect for driving small screws and fasteners of all kinds and ideal for putting together furniture, grills, and toys…on Xmas morning! 3-speed settings to handle delicate jobs without stripping the screw, or heavier duty jobs requiring more torque. The Worx Engineers knew you didn’t need another charger lying around, that’s why we made this screwdriver conveniently charged via USB. And the 12V battery can hold a charge up to 18 months!

Creative SXFI TRIO Headset

www.Creative.com $139.99

Powered by USB-C with digital audio for superior sound performance great for newer phones that do not use the traditional headphone jack! Triple-driver USB-C SXFI technology recreates the same listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio-with the same original depth, detail, realism in you ears.

The SXFI TRIO headphones sound so good—Movies, sound like you’re in a cinema, and

Music sounds like you’re at a live concert; Games sounds like you’ve dropped into a battlefield! The best part is you can personalize with the FREE Super X-Fi App with Super X-Fi profile through an advanced Head & Ear-Mapping process.

OWC Envoy Pro Mini SSD – “Fastest, Toughest Mini-Sized USB-C SSD”

www.OWC.com 240GB is $99 / 240GB is $149 / 1TB is $199

Small enough to fit in your pocket—this USB-C bus-powered drive is crushproof and dustproof with super-speed copy & transfers (1011MB/s in real-world speed tests).

That’s like transferring a 5GB movie in less than 5 seconds!

This new portable drive puts pro-grade speeds, dust and waterproof ruggedness, and universal compatibility in the palm of your hand. The sleek, cool running aircraft-grade aluminum storage solution with drive status LED operates silently without a power adapter. With the included USB-C cable and Type-A adapter, the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is plug and play compatible with Macs or PCs. 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty.

Worx Cordless Compact Cube Vac

www.WORX.com about $99

The Worx Cube Vac is a modern looking, cube-shaped 20V battery-powered vacuum cleaner with unique features! Includes “on-board” built-in accessory tools so they are always convenient to use such as:

-Crevice-Cleaning Nozzle attachment gets into all those nooks you’ve been ignoring.

-Brush Attachment is great for home furniture, car seats, desk chairs, or anything else.

-Extendable Suction Hose to reach the hard to access areas.

The WORX 20V Cordless Cube Portable Vacuum Cleaner is a whole lot of suction in a little package, that’s easy to store in your trunk or under the sink. The bin empties easily with a one-touch button, and the washable triple HEPA filter keeps your air cleaner, too.

On Max mode it will run approximately 10 minutes per charge, and approximately 20 minutes in Normal mode.

j5 Create 360° All-Around Webcam

www.BestBuy.com $129.99

With the NEW j5 360° Webcam, you can enhance your conference calls with 360° video and omnidirectional audio—you can see almost everything & everyone! The 360° camera is plug-and-play, meaning there is no driver installation required. The JVCU360 supports 1080p video playback @ 30 Hz with several different display modes including full screen, all around view mode, host, dual host, single view mode and wide-angle view mode. Works with all your favorite video conferencing Apps like Zoom, Skype, etc.