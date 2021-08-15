The Muscleman of Technology’s cool tools for getting back to school

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The man who is known by many names — The Muscleman of Technology, Mr. Bicep, or Bruce Pechman — joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to present several items that can help the return to school go smoothly.

The items Pechman presented are:

Categories: Entertainment, Good Morning San Diego, Local San Diego News, Trending