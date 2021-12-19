The Muscleman of Technology’s fun holiday gift ideas
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Looking for some fun gifts to entertain your friends and family this holiday season?
The Muscleman of Technology — also known as Bruce Pechman — joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” equipped with a wealth of ideas for fun holiday gifts.
Bruce’s fun holiday gifts are:
- JBL PartyBox On-The-Go (available on www.BestBuy.com or www.Target.com)
- Blackstar Carry-on 49-Key Folding Piano
- Sling TV – “Gift Cards” for the TV Lover
- Gryphon Tower Mesh Router:
with Malware Secure Home Protection & Security
- Epson “FastFoto” FF-680W – High-Speed Photo Scanning System