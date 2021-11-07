The Muscleman of Technology’s hippest holiday toys for Christmas 2021
KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Muscleman of Technology, also known as Bruce Pechman, presented KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego viewers with the hippest holiday toys for Christmas 2021.
The Muscleman’s holiday toys:
- Mr. Chill — “A Talking, Singing, and Joking Snowman“
- Aftershock Earthquake Lab
- The Amazing Squishy Brain
- Incredible Inflatable Aero Dancer from Thames & Kosmos
- DK Holiday Gift Books
- Mickey & Minnie Mouse Holiday PEZ Gift Set