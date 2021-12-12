The Muscleman of Technology’s holiday gift ideas for guys

KUSI Newsroom
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Got a guy in your life you still haven’t picked something out for?

The Muscleman of Technology is here — also known as Bruce Pechman — with some stunning ideas.

Products:

  • WORX (WG324) 20V “Power Share” 5 in. Cordless Pruning Saw
    www.Amazon.com $139.99
  • Dremel Lite Cordless Rotary Tool
    www.Amazon.com $49.99 (Model 7760)
  • EcoFlow Delta – Home Portable Power Station
    www.Amazon.com Holiday Sale—$1,099 rather than the usual $1,399
  • Raptic Titan Solar Panel 100x
    www.RapticStrong.com $299.99
  • Raptic Adventure Bundle
    www.RapticStrong.com $359.99 On Sale $229.99 (save $130)
  • HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset
    www.Amazon.com $139.99
  • GameBud Talking Tom
    www.GameBud.com $99.99
