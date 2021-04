The Museum of Us to reopen in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Museum of Us will reopen in Balboa Park, following months of closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will be open every week, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be operating at 50% capacity and has implemented a variety of COVID guidelines to ensure the return to the museum is as safe as possible.