‘The Naked I’ rocks out on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “The Naked I” rocked out on the patio at Good Morning San Diego, playing such songs as “Further From Freedom,” “No Proof,” and “Caution.”

They will be playing at the Soda Bar on Sept. 7 and at SD Collectives Big Bear Campout Festival on Sept. 24 through 26.

Purchase tickets here https://thesdcollective.ticketspice.com/bigbearcampout2021