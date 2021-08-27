The names and photos of the Marines and Navy Corpsman who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Kabul

Identities of the U.S. Marines and Navy Corpsman who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Kabul have been released.

Maxton Soviak

Maxton William Soviak, an Ohio native in his early 20s, joined the Navy after high school and became a hospital corpsman. Navy corpsmen often work alongside Marines, who do not have their own medics.

The New York Post reported, “A woman who identified herself as Soviak’s older sister, and who goes by Marilyn Soviak on Instagram, penned a heartbreaking post Friday that confirmed her brother’s death.”

“I’ve never been one for politics and i’m not going to start now. What I will say is that my beautiful, intelligent, beat-to-the-sound of his own drum, annoying, charming baby brother was killed yesterday helping to save lives,” the sister wrote.

“He was a f–king medic. there to help people. and now he is gone and my family will never be the same. there is a large Maxton sized hole that will never be filled,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of images showing the two as children. He was just a kid. we are sending kids over there to die. kids with families that now have holes just like ours.”

Kareem Nikoui

United States Marine Kareem Nikoui was from California, and was formally stationed at Camp Pendelton.

The Daily Beast reported his father “didn’t realize he’d been killed until he saw a clutch of Marines show up at his door.” The Daily Beast also reports Kareem’s father, Steve Nikoui, “doesn’t have much love for President Joe Biden.” They wrote, “a Trump supporter, Nikoui was happy that Trump was in office when Kareem joined the Marines. “I really believed this guy didn’t want to send people into harm’s way,” he said.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” said Nikoui. “I blame my own military leaders… Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

His father says Kareem always wanted to be a Marine, and loved serving his country.

David Lee Espinoza

David Lee Espinoza, was only 20-years-old, from Laredo, Texas.

The City of Laredo, and the Laredo Police Department confirmed his death, and sent condolences to his family.

The City of Laredo expresses its most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza, a brave young man from Laredo, Texas. Thank you for your service to the U.S.A and Laredo. Your acts of courage and bravery will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/DI7pqwwy1F — City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) August 27, 2021

Rylee McCollum

Wyoming native Rylee McCollum was on his first deployment, and was going to become a dad in just about three weeks.

McCollum’s sister to the Casper Star Tribune, “He wanted to be a Marine his whole life and carried around his rifle in his diapers and cowboy boots.” Adding, “He was determined to be in infantry … Rylee wanted to be a history teacher and a wrestling coach when he finished serving his country. He’s a tough, kind, loving kid who made an impact on everyone he met. His joke and wit brought so much joy.”

Rylee graduated from high school in 2019.

He was only 20-years-old.

Jared Schmitz

20-year-old Marine lance corporal Jared Schmitz was also on his first deployment, and was sent to Afghanistan from Jordan.

Jared’s father says he always dreamed of becoming a soldier.

Hunter Lopez

United States Marine Hunter Lopes, 22-years-old, was also among those killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul.