The National Veterans Summer Sports clinic supports Veterans across the nation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Entering its 13th year, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic is a rehabilitative and educational hands-on sporting event for military Veterans from across the country who have a range of disabilities, including traumatic brain injury, polytrauma, spinal cord injury or loss of limb.

Complementing the therapy provided in daily rehabilitation programs at VA facilities across the country, the Clinic offers Veterans an opportunity to learn adaptive sports and recreational activities.

The week-long Clinic hosts 150 Veterans from across the country, with the fundamental purpose of providing early intervention for those battling back from injury. Rehabilitation events specifically designed for Veterans with disabilities allow eligible participants to gain motivation, improve their independence, achieve a healthier lifestyle and enjoy a higher quality of life.

The National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic is organized and managed by the US Department of Veterans Affairs with the financial and volunteer support of numerous sponsors, including Wounded Warrior Project and the Veterans Canteen Service.

Director of the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, Maggie Kremer, discussed the clinic in more detail on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.