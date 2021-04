The Natural History Museum in Balboa Park reopens

The Natural History Museum in Balboa Park is reopening April 2nd. They, like several others, in Balboa Park are allowed to reopen indoors with limited capacity. New operating hours: 10 AM – 4 PM. Closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Advance tickets are NOT required and capacity will be managed at the door. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status. All exhibitions open, with the exception of a few spaces.

