The new 2021 McLaren GT exudes tactile luxury





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – O’Gara Motors has released the 2021 McLaren Grand Tourer, engineered for continent-crossing capability, comfort, and generous luggage space.

The GT’s completely flat underbody aids in generating downforce in order to achieve the unbelievable high-speed stability while the cabin exhibits modern luxury.

Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, joined KUSI to give viewers a tour of the GTs.

Find out more on the cars here: www.McLaren.com