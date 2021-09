The new 2021 McLaren GT was created to be the quickest accelerating car in its class

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, rolled a McLaren GT 2021 into KUSI’s patio on Good Morning San Diego.

McLaren’s new luxury supercar is their most lightweight and comfortable ride yet, intended to be the line’s swiftest accelerator.

The suggested retail price for their new grand tourer is estimated at $210,000.