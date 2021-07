The New Catillacs perform live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The New Catillacs joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to perform “Oh Darling” and “Long Train Running.”

Their upcoming shows are:

The Galley in Chula Vista Marina. Sunday, July 25, 5 – 9 p.m.

Downtown Cafe in El Cajon. Saturday, July 31, 7 – 10 p.m.

Benefit for Santee Sheriff’s Dept. in Trolley Square Amphitheater. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 5 – 8 p.m.