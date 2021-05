The New Children’s Museum reopens after being closed for 14 months

The New Children’s Museum reopened Friday after a 14 month closure due to the pandemic. The museum will be open by reservation on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They have morning and afternoon sessions with a deep clean in between the two. The museum will only have their first floor open as well as their outdoor space.

The @iheartncm is reopening today after 14 months. They will be open on weekends to start and will be utilizing their outdoor space as well as the first floor of the museum @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/tNcrmKHTy6 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) May 21, 2021