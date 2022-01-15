‘The New Digital Enterprise’ provides tools and insights for navigating today’s business culture

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – La Jolla resident Ronald S. Kagan has published a new book entitled “The New Digital Enterprise: The Power of Low-Code And Collaborative Design to Transform Your Organization” which documents the way remote work has changed the office and business landscape.

The book’s author, Kagan, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the book before his signing takes place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Warwick’s in La Jolla.

Organizations have transformed more and more into digital organizations which actually allow for people to get closer with people they work with, Kagan explained.

To learn more about Kagan’s book signing, visit www.warwicks.com/event/kagan-2022