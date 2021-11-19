The new ‘King Richard’ movie explained by Michael Brunker





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with, Michael Brunker, Retired Executive Director of the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA about the “King Richard” movie coming to theaters Nov. 19, 2021.

The film, is about the true story of sports legends Venus and Serena Williams, which stars two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Opening Date November 19, in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max