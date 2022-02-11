The newly launched Sports San Diego will market the city as a world-class sports destination

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Tourism Authority, Tourism Marketing District, an SDCCU Holiday Bowl officials partnered together to announce the launch of “Sports San Diego”.

Sports San Diego will serve as the primary organization responsible for marketing San Diego as a sports destination and driving visitor demand through recruiting, supporting, and hosting world-class sports events.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Mark Neville, CEO of the San Diego Bowl Game Association, about the new marketing business that will make San Diego a super host to world-class sporting events.