The ‘Nice Guys’ award couple for first time at Nice Guys of the Year Gala





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was a night of firsts at the annual Nice Guys Gala, spotlighting San Diegans making an impact on the community.

On Oct. 23, the Nice Guy of the Year Gala featured the organization’s first ever couple recognized among this year’s recipients.

Dee and Jon Ammon of Alpine were honored for their long history of not just giving financially, but also their time with countless hours of volunteer and community service work.

The gala is also a fundraising event and this year, part of those funds were given to three charities chosen by the honored couple.