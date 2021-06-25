The Nice Guys celebrate 42 years of giving back to the San Diego community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Nice Guys will be holding their first in-person event since 2019 to celebrate 42 years of giving to the San Diego community.

The event was postponed from 2020 and it is with much excitement that the organization is looking forward to holding it this Saturday night, June 26th.

The event is also a fundraiser for San Diego Nice Guys charities.

The funds will be used for NG projects and individual San Diegans who need a “one time” helping hand up to get their lives back on track. The Nice Guys Charity Committee identifies these cases throughout the year.

“Every single dollar we raise goes to help San Diegans in need,” said David Walters, NG president.

This year, the Nice Guys Charity Committee continued to meet monthly via Zoom to address the many requests from individuals and families who suffered economic loss from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 1979, the San Diego Nice Guys is an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization of more than 150 men and women, with no paid staff.

In 2020, they provided more than $550,000 to underserved San Diegans, including $170,000 to their Victory Fund to assist military families. Their total charitable distributions since 1979 are nearly $23 million.

All Nice Guys operating costs are paid by its members.

For more information on The Nice Guys, click here.